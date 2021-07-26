News in Brief – Costa Blanca South

Well-spotted OFFICERS aboard a Policia Local launch patrolling in Torrevieja spotted a suspicious-looking package amongst the rocks of the port’s Levante breakwater which subsequent investigation, assisted by a sniffer dog, revealed to contain 22 packets of hashish. The case was then passed on to the Guardia Civil for further enquiries.

Wide choice ROUGHLY a third of Elche’s 524 bars and restaurants, not counting cafes and cocktail bars, serve non-Spanish food, according to a survey in the Spanish media. Many years of immigration, not only from most European countries but also Latin America, Africa and Asia, account for the wide offer.

Hold up THE regional Health department has delayed extensions to the Vega Baja hospital despite signing the contract in July 2019. Generalitat sources explained that the plans need adjusting to prevent future flood damage after the hospital’s drains were flooded and the ground floor inundated during the September 2019 storms.

Lucky day PILAR DE LA HORADADA’S Policia Local recently reunited a bag containing ID, other documents and €510 with the person who lost it. He mislaid it after withdrawing money from the bank but fortunately the person who found it took it straight to the police, who notified its owner.

Middle way ANOTHER 1.5 kilometres will be added to the Avenida Juan Carlos I bicycle lane, extending it to Altabix. The route, which has already been presented to the local residents’ association, is unlikely to affect parking as much of it will run along the centre of Avenida de Alicante.

Hiking mishap SAN MIGUEL DE SALINAS’ Policia Local and Torrevieja firefighters rescued a hiker who was injured following a fall in the countryside. As she could not walk, they carried her on a stretcher to the fire engine, awaiting the Basic Life Support ambulance that transferred her to Torrevieja hospital.

Power cut PILAR DE LA HORADADA, Orihuela and Cox were amongst municipalities affected by power outages of up to 45 minutes after an incident in France interrupted Red Electrica’s supply from Europe.

No tarmac Environmentalist group Amigos de la Sierra de Benejuzar criticised Benejuzar town hall for asphalting a forest path that would now be used by motor vehicles, jeopardising pedestrians, wildlife and vegetation.

Try again ASAJA agricultural union claimed that reducing the cost of water from Torrevieja’s desalination plant, as recommended by the central government, would require installing a solar power plant covering 500 hectares.

Knock-down ELCHE city hall gave permission to demolish two apartment buildings in Los Palmerales, maintaining that this would normalise the neighbourhood, as the empty buildings were currently a “focus of problems.”