THE U3A Marina Baixa has announced it has a new men´s group.

The Men´s Cultural Tuesday group has held its first meeting at the Corral Restaurant in Albir.

The U3A Marina Baxina said: “Conversations covered experiences in the past, nautical navigation systems… and a bit about politics and other topics that men talk about with each other. A meal followed and their waitress kindly took a photograph for them.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



It added: “U3A Marina Baixa always welcomes members organising new groups and members of all nationalities are welcome to join.”

Members of the news group include men from the United Kingdom, Holland and Ireland all speaking in the English language.

The next Hombres Martes Cultural or Men’s Cultural Tuesday will be on 17 August where they will meet, again in Albir, at the new Restaurant ‘No Mad’ in the main street at 7 pm.

U3A Marina Baixa do not have a meeting in August but their next monthly meeting is on Monday September 27 at the Casa de Cultura, Alfaz del Pi at 11 am.

Membership is €10 which allows members to attend any of the events or groups organised and an opportunity to make new friends.

If you would like to find out more about the association visit u3amarinabaixa.com.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.