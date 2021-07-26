Nearly six million Brits’ holidays ruined if Spain and Greece go amber plus

Nearly six million Brits’ summer holiday plans could be ruined if Spain and Greece are added to the UK’s amber plus list along with France.

An estimated 5,857,558 people have booked holidays to France, Spain or Greece during July, August and September, but they could find themselves slapped with last minute quarantine requirements – an unaffordable additional cost for many families, the Labour Party warns.

Ministers made abrupt changes to their traffic light system for international travel on Friday evening, introducing a new category which requires those travelling to the UK from France to quarantine for 10 days, even if they have been double vaccinated.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The move drew criticism from French officials, who were reportedly not told about the new measures until they appeared in the press, and from senior figures in the travel industry, who accused the government of “making it up as they go along and causing confusion and uncertainty”.

Reports suggest Spain and Greece are likely to be added to the same list in the coming days, but ministers have refused to confirm whether that will be the case. They have also refused to publish the full country-by-country data that informs the traffic light system, showing the number of Covid cases, direction of travel, restrictions and vaccinations, despite repeated requests from politicians and the travel industry.

“Boris Johnson is presiding over a summer of chaos. He and his cabinet appear to be in meltdown with their mixed messages and making up policy on the hoof, with one million children out of school at the end of term and international travel rules causing widespread confusion,” said Jim McMahon MP, Labour’s Shadow Transport Secretary.

“Not only have they failed to protect our borders, allowing Covid cases to rocket – they also refuse to be straight with the public and give them the information they need to book travel with confidence, with clear information on the direction of travel of infections in each country.

“Families who have booked holidays in good faith now risk losing out – 10-day quarantine is simply not an option for many people who are already struggling financially thanks to the pandemic,” he added.

The next government strategic review on the requirements for international travel is on July 31.

Luke Petherbridge, Director of Public Affairs at ABTA, an association representing British travel agents said, “The industry continues to suffer setbacks like the recent changes we have seen to France and the Balearics. Every unexpected change or unexplained decision puts another dent in consumer confidence, which is already fragile.”

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.