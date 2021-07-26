National Equestrian Competition returns after 23 years to Malaga’s Antequera. The stunning national show jumping competition was held over the weekend and riders gathered from far afield.

Antequera has once again returned to the forefront of equestrianism as the 27th Antequera National Show Jumping Competition returned after a staggering 23 years. The event was hosted at the Antequera Equestrian Club facilities in Finca Los Quintos.

The event saw hundreds of riders gather from across Andalucia as well as further afield including from Madrid, Murcia, Extremadura, Castilla La Mancha and the Valencia Community.

“We have been working for a long time on the return of this competition. We hope that it will serve to recover the love of horse-riding that has always existed in Antequera and also, why not, to do our bit to boost the local economy, as we are convinced that many visitors will come to the town to enjoy this event and other future ones that we organise,” said Ignacio Carrasco, president of the Antequera Equestrian Club and promoter of the competition.

The event was expected to be held last year but sadly the coronavirus pandemic meant that it was delayed until 2021, as reported La Opnion de Malaga. The promoters of the event had the backing of the local authorities and the event turned out to be extremely successful and a great time was had by everyone who attended.

