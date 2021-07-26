Motorcycle collision kills Spanish mayor in Burgos.

Sadly, the mayor of Zuñeda in Spain’s Burgos died on Saturday afternoon after his motorbike collided head-on with a tractor. The mayor, Roberto Ceballos Diez, was only 51 years old at the time of his death. According to the Government Delegation in Castile and Leon the accident occurred when the mayor’s motorbike had a head-on collision with a tractor on a straight stretch of the BU-570.

The mayor died in the accident which occurred at around 15:00 hours. The accident happened at kilometre three in the town of Zuñeda.

Sadly, on Saturday, July 24 another motorcyclist also died in Castilla y Leon. The other accident happened at around midday on the SO-934 in Santa Maria de las Hoyas. The motorcyclist was a 55-year-old resident of Laguna de Duero.

According to reports the motorcyclist had been travelling with his daughter at the time of the accident who luckily was unharmed. The daughter did have to receive some medical treatment though after she suffered from an anxiety attack,as reported La Sexta.

In other Spanish news, a Spanish climber escapes the K2 avalanche that has tragically killed Scottish climber Rick Allen.

Scottish climber Rick Allen aged 68, had been climbing alongside Jordi Tosas of Spain and Stephan Keck of Austria. The climb was in aid of charity and Allen had been attempting to climb K2 in Pakistan by a new route.

Sadly, tragedy struck and an avalanche is understood to have hit the south-east face of the mountain and killed Rick. The UK foreign office have announced that they are aware that K2 has claimed the life of a British citizen and the charity Partners Relief and Development, have announced Rick’s death.

