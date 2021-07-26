Marajade Sith Vocal About Disability Rights

Marajade Sith always tackles everything with a passion. The famous cosplayer is well-known in the nerd community for her gaming and modeling. Marajade is also an artist, her fans can enjoy her streaming live on Twitch, and a member of the TV show Uncultured. Here she creates gorgeous works of art and cosplay costumes.

Not many followers of the striking and talented red-haired model know that she is a disabled person. Her life changed dramatically when she became very ill in 2007. It was only recently that doctors were able to give her a full diagnosis of her medical condition, but the last fourteen years have taught her that there are a lot of misconceptions about invisible disabilities.

The Stigma of Invisible Illnesses

Marajade Sith became the advocate for disability rights long before she even got her diagnosis last year. The final verdict of what ails her is a long list of diseases that may ensure she looks perfectly well on the outside but leaves her body screaming internally.

In 2020, Sith was diagnosed with Myasthenia Gravis, Hashimoto’s Disease, Small Fiber Neuropathy, Vitiligo, Fibromyalgia, and heart issues. Some days she can’t get out of bed, while on others it takes quite an effort to get up. MArajade aims to do as many things as she can on days when she feels well, including pursuing her dog training certificate, enjoying her modeling, art, cosplay, and fighting for disability rights.

“If you don’t look sick, people often think you’re faking, lying, or exaggerating,” she says. Marajade adds, “It is especially difficult for us women to deal with some doctors because they tend to brush off our symptoms as period pains or hysteria. It took me many years before I found doctors who actually listened to me.”

Marajade Sith – The Name

The celebrated cosplayer adopted the name Marajade at the age of 17. That was at the beginning of her career as a professional gamer. Her gaming name was adopted from the name of her favorite Star Wars character, and she used this alias everywhere.

In 2012, she added the name Sith to Marajade. Sith is a name with two meanings for her. Of course, the first meaning is from the Sith Lords in Star Wars. These were the members of the various Sith Orders who knew the dark side of the Force and had the strength.

For Marajade, the name Sith also has a deeper meaning, stanging for “sick in the head.” At the time, Marajade underwent some rigid and hard testing to determine what was causing her illness. Unfortunately, this period was accompanied by severe depression and anxiety for what the results would show.

Recently Marajade disclosed, “Mentally I couldn’t take everything that was happening to me, and I had to seek counseling. I even survived several suicide attempts. That was when the name Sith stuck and I didn’t want to get rid of it.

Sith is Ageless

None of Marajade Sith’s followers know her age, and she intends to keep it this way. She recalls, “While streaming a few years back, someone asked me how old I was. I responded that I was 742 because I’m a Sith lord transferring my essences from one body to another every few hundred years. Since then, no one knows my real age…heck, I don’t even know my real age anymore half the time.”

Overcoming her struggles resembles a similar transferring of bodies that the Sith lords perform, and it resonates deeply with Marajade. She feels she has managed to successfully create a “new self,” something everyone with disabilities deserves.

Keeping Disability Rights Alive with Her Voice

Motivation is important for everyone. Marajade Sith is often bored and unmotivated when she is creating art. Her remedy for this is doing what she calls “half-half pieces”. Drawing different things on each side keep her motivated. What is exciting about her drawing method is that it not only keeps her motivated, but she creates the most fantastic and unique mixes and matches of characters.

Through her social media platforms, she tries to share kindness and bring a smile to people. Marajade doesn’t want anyone to feel like she feels on most days. Her advice: “Being kinder to people is easy. We can do this by offering positive remarks and stopping judging others by just looking at their online photo. Nobody can know what someone else is going through and how they feel.”