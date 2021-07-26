Jazz comes to town

THE XX Javea Jazz Festival is set to take place on August 8 and 9.

The festival will this year offer several well-known jazz artists, including The Sedajazz Big Band with Sole Gimenez.

One of Spain´s oldest bands, the group has been performing together for 30 years.

The Javea Jazz Festival this year celebrates its twentieth year, offering free performances of some of the best jazz bands in Spain, with Sedajazz Big Band & Sole Jimenez playing on August 8.

They will perform a selection of Latin themes with original arrangements made for Sole and also arrangements of themes recorded on different albums from the history of the Sedajazz Big Band.

The band has performed more than 500 times in auditoriums and at international festivals, and has featured guest musicians including Jerry Gonzalez, Mike P. Mossman, Antonio Sanchez, Tania Tania, and Arahi Martinez.

On August 9 Juan Perro will perform his newest songs, a compilation of Pan-American influences, including North American, Mexican, Cuban and Caribbean sounds.

All concerts take place from 10.30 pm in the Plaza de la Constitucion in Javea.

Tickets can be booked online at www.ajxabia.org.

