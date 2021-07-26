Granada struck by FIVE earthquakes in the last six hours

Granada struck by FIVE earthquakes in the last six hours
Granada struck by FIVE earthquakes in the last six hours, image: IGN

Granada in the region of Andalucia has been struck by FIVE earthquakes in the last six hours.

A series of five earthquakes rattled the municipalities of Armilla, Santa Fe, Huétor Vega and Ogíjares today, Monday, July 26- all were located in Granada in the region of Andalucia.

The tremours started this morning after the National Geographic Institute (IGN) registered a new earthquake of magnitude 2.6 with its epicentre in the metropolitan town of Armilla.

The earthquake occurred at 10:28 am and the depth has not yet been accurately found, according to data from IGN. Another earthquake has since been registered in Granada with a magnitude of 2.5 with the epicentre in the town of Huétor Vega, the earthquake occurred at 12:58 am.

The other three that have taken place since 00.00 this morning have been below 2.5 on the Richter scale, according to data from the National Geographic Institute. Specifically, they were located in Santa Fe, at 06:00 hours of 2.1 degrees; in Ogíjares, at 10:30 a.m. of 1.9 degrees and the last earthquake was again in Armilla, at 10:46 a.m. of 1.5 magnitude.

Earthquakes in Granada are a common occurrence.

The Junta de Andalucía operates a 24/7 seismic monitoring group, and the president, Juanma Moreno, has assured that the region is prepared for even higher magnitude quakes. In fact, the Emergency Plan for Seismic Risk in Granada Province has been activated since Tuesday, January 26 and the situation has since been being continuously monitored.

 


 

