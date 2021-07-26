Government ´to allow vaccinated expats to visit UK without quarantine´

THE UK government will reportedly allow vaccinated expats to travel to the UK without quarantine.

The government is reportedly meeting to discuss changing current restrictions to allow vaccinated expats to travel to the UK from amber list countries, including Spain, without quarantine.

According to the The Telegraph, the government plans to begin accepting jabs administered abroad as well as those given by the NHS when allowing travellers into the UK.

The move could allow the around 300,000 UK expats living in Spain to visit friends and family without quarantine.

The Department for Transport will reportedly hold their meeting this week, with plans to introduce the new restrictions allowing vaccinated expats into the UK from the beginning of August.

Ministers are expected to make a reciprocal deal with around 33 countries, including Ireland, Spain and France in a mover which could open up travel for UK nationals living abroad.

Currently, expats travelling to the UK from Spain have to quarantine while vaccinated UK tourists coming back into their own country do not.

Expats have been demanding that the UK government recognise the vaccines they have received which have been administered abroad to be able to travel to the UK without quarantine.

