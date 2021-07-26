Good samaritans in Almuñecar find wallet with €600 and hand it to the police

Good samaritans find a wallet containing just under €600, and credit cards, in Almuñecar, and hand it over to the Local Police



Local Police officers in the Granada municipality of Almuñecar were certainly impressed at the actions of two honest young people on Saturday, July 24, who reportedly found a wallet lying in the street of the town, which contained just under €600 in notes, along with several credit cards, and personal documentation, and, instead of keeping it, they took a trip to the Local Police station where they handed in the lost property to the officers on duty.

In a press release from Almuñecar Town Hall, it was revealed that the incident occurred late on Saturday afternoon, with the two youths of around 18-years of age finding the wallet on Avenida Juan Carlos I in the town centre, who then proceeded to make the effort to hand over the item to officers at the Local Police Headquarters of Almuñecar, which was found to contain an amount of €597.05, along with personal documentation and credit cards.

It pointed out that the Sexitana Local Police had tried to locate the owner to return it to him, but they are still looking for, or waiting for, the tourist or visitor to come and report the wallet missing, adding that during the Summer months, when the population in the municipality doubles and even triples, the loss of wallets, purses, and other objects increases markedly.

A spokesman for the Local Police commented on the good samaritans in Almuñecar, “In the case of wallets with money as well, but when it is an important amount like this it does not happen every day”, as reported by elmira.es.

