Fuenlabrada youth arrested by Madrid police after fatal motorcycle accident

FUENLABRADA youth has been arrested by Madrid police after he was involved in a fatal motorcycle accident in which his passenger died

An 18-year-old youth has been arrested by Local Police in the Madrid municipality of Fuenlabrada, for his part in a fatal incident on Saturday, July 24, when the motorcycle he was driving was involved in a traffic accident, and his passenger, a 20-year-old girl, was thrown off the bike and killed.

According to sources from Europa Press, and El Mundo, the youth allegedly fled the scene after the accident that occurred at around 4.30am in the morning, at No25 Calle Portugal in Fuenlabrada, leaving his passenger there on the ground after the incident.

Summa-112 health personnel at the scene found the young girl lying on the ground and in a state of cardiorespiratory arrest, also reportedly suffering a hard blow to the head that caused severe head trauma, and after more than 20 minutes of advanced cardiopulmonary resuscitation manoeuvres, the medics confirmed her dead at the scene, as reported by health workers to Europa Press.

Local Police officers subsequently initiated an operation to locate and arrest the driver of the motorcycle, who was eventually found some hours later, and he was arrested and taken into police custody, with the case remaining open at this moment according to police sources, as reported by 20minutos.es.

