France set to return to amber in weeks as fears lower over Beta Covid variant- not as dangerous as first thought.

HOLIDAYMAKERS could soon be able to visit France without needing to isolate in just weeks as ministers are due to make a decision this week dropping its “amber-plus” status.

Millions of trips were cancelled after tight controls were imposed ten days ago, however, confidence is growing that the Beta variant of the virus is now declining across the Channel.

Critics had attacked the decision to ban quarantine-free travel to the popular destination for double-jabbed Brits as “rushed”. officials are now waiting to go over the final data before announcing a decision within the next few days.

Downing Street is also set to add airport check-in staff to a list of jobs that can skip isolation after travellers were forced to queue for hours at airports over the weekend because of the “pingdemic”, in what is seen as another boost to holidaymakers.

Insiders say a surge in the rise of the Delta variant on the Continent will mean it “outcompetes” Beta in a few weeks — giving hope the “amber-plus” status, which so far only applies to France, will quickly be ditched.

“Like we’ve seen here, Delta is so transmissible we are pretty sure it will outcompete the Beta variant. There is still a couple of weeks to go though and that needs to be reflected in the data,” a source said.

Travel expert Paul Charles said the system needed to be reformed, as Labour said 1.7million potential trippers to France this summer had already been left in the lurch.

“Why not have a go or no-go system — so it’s either you can’t go there because it’s a red country, of which there are about 60 at the moment? Or you can go, but just make sure you take a test if you’re fully jabbed when you come back to the UK. That would make a huge difference in restoring confidence among consumers,” said Charles.

