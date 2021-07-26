THE Balearic Government introduces fines of up to €5000 for those taking part in Mallorca bottle parties.

With a ban on meetings between non-cohabitants coming in to force at 1am on the morning of Sunday July 25, an estimated thousand young people, many of them tourists, congregated in the Platja de Palma but they were soon dispersed by a joint force comprising National and Local police officers.

Just two days earlier, a press conference was held by the Minister of the Presidency, Civil Service and Equality, Mercedes Garrido, the Government Delegate for the Balearic Islands, Aina Calvo, the Mayor of Palma, Jose Hila, and the President of the Federation of Local Entities of the Balearic Islands, Antoni Salas.

Garrido announced that the General Directorate of Emergencies and Interior will fly drones in various areas of Palma to spot congregations of people and to stop bottle parties.

She stated that the Government will have “zero tolerance” against those who do not want to comply with the rules, warning that if someone is thinking of going to a bottle party, which is illegal, they should understand that they will have to face the consequences.

Anyone who breaches the new rules would face a penalty of at least €1,000 but if they skip quarantine to attend, the fine will be at least €2,000 and if found to be positive for Covid-19, this will increase to a minimum of €5,000.

“Whoever has a fine for Covid infractions will end up paying it” said Garrido and to date, 30,732 tickets have been issued which will generate fines of €7,135,642.

“It’s time for caution, we already have almost 70 per cent of the population vaccinated with the first dose and more than 55 per cent with both, so we have to wait a little longer while vaccination continues and reduces contagion” she added.

