Drone spies on careless gardeners

By
Linda Hall
-
0
CAMPAIGN: Orihuela’s Policia Local on the lookout for dumped garden waste Photo credit: Orihuela city hall

ORIHUELA’S Policia Local are taking a tough line with the way Orihuela Costa residents dispose of their garden waste.

To help them in the task, they are now using a drone that will help them to locate and identify those who flout regulations, Orihuela’s Public Safety councillor Antonio Sanchez announced.

The Policia Local are not letting up on their campaign to remind Orihuela Costa residents that local bylaws ban dumping  tree-prunings, unwanted garden plants and foliage in the street as well as bulky household items.

Fines await those who ignore the rules, Sanchez warned.

“Up to one cubic metre of prunings may be left out in the street,” the councillor explained.

This must be bagged-up and the street-cleaning service needs to be warned beforehand that it is ready for collection, he said.


“Please comply with the regulations and help us to solve a long-standing problem that affects the municipality,” Sanchez said, calling on residents to cooperate.

