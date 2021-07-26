Community donation for La Xara

A LOCAL charity has stepped in to provide a new dishwasher for a day centre in La Xara.

The Original Charity Shop and the Charity Library provided an industrial dishwasher for the Occupational Day Centre.

The centre looks after 91 people and has 30 members of staff, leaving them with a lot of washing up.

The new dishwasher is installed and staff and centre users are pleased to have it working.

The day centre has large facilities for carpentry, wood work, arts and crafts and pottery, some of which is sold at markets, bringing in some extra income.

The Original Charity Shop is situated on Carrer de Nancy 1, in Javea’s Arenal and the Charity Library is in Javea Park.

They are open from Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 1 pm.

If you would like to sell your goods on commission please phone 966460803 to make an appointment.

Donations are always welcome by the charity.

