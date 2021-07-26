Cleaning up the beaches of Mijas with MiMoana volunteers

VOLUNTEERS from MiMoana a non-profit organisation based in Mijas and dedicated to cleaning up the beaches, oceans, coastlines and rivers, carried out a cleaning day in the Royal Beach area of Mijas.

To encourage children to take part, a treasure hunt was organised as part of the event, in which they became pirates and looked for certain items to get a gift.

Every month, MiMoana volunteers dedicate a Saturday morning to collecting rubbish, and this time, despite the heat, it was well received, the co-founder, Nikky Wegloop, said.

Participants cleared the beach of cigarette butts, masks, plastics and other debris. Wegloop said that they are hopeful because thing are improving and people are becoming more aware of the importance of not littering.

The Councillor for Beaches, Jose Carlos Martin, attended, as well as divers from Diving with Nic and the Royal Beach bar, who raffled a dinner amongst participants.

Mi Moana means ‘My Ocean’ in Hawaiian. The ocean is the most powerful force on the planet. It feeds us and it is all around us. Yet, while it gives us 70 per cent of the oxygen we breathe, we are not protecting it. Time is dangerously short. We want to bring a halt to the increasing plastic pollution of marine environments. With our regular beach and coastal cleans we are trying to educate youngsters and local people in Spain. Please join our movement, Together we can make a difference. www.mimoana.com

