Bandera Azul art exhibition

THE Isabel Bilbao gallery in Javea is hosting a new exhibition by Argentinian artist Oscar Bento.

The exhibition, ´Bandera Azul,´ will take in the artist´s love of the sea through paintings.

Bento last exhibited in the spring at the Begemot Gallery in Barcelona, as well as with his ´A Mar Abierto´ show at the Natalia Bento Art Contemporani gallery in Alaro in Mallorca.

His new show offers more than 10 works on the theme of the sea, capturing its movement and colour.

Artist and sculptor Oscar Bento lives in Javea, producing works mainly with pastels and oils and taking inspiration from the world around him.

The exhibition will be on until Tuesday August 10 in Javea.

Entry is free and opening hours are 10.30 am to 1.30 pm and 5 pm to 8 pm at Calle de La Murciana, 1. Javea E-03730.

