Andalucía to open up walk-in self-appointment vaccinations for young people aged between 18 and 19 on Tuesday, July 27.

The Andalucian Health Service will open up Tuesday, July 27, with walk-in self-appointments vaccinations for those born in 2002 and 2003 (18 – 19 year-olds) while on Thursday, July 29, it will be the turn of those born between 2004 and 2005 (21 – 21 year-olds).

Young people between 18 and 19 years old can request an appointment through ClicSalud +, in Salud Responde via app or telephone or in their health centre.

Andalucia continues to lower the vaccination cut against the coronavirus, as already announced last week, this time for young people from 18 years old.

People 18 or 19 years of age throughout 2021, can also make an appointment for their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine directly on the website of the Andalucian Health Service (SAS) through ClicSalud +, through the mobile application and the Salud Responde phone number (955 54 50 60) and also at their local health centre, but preferably by phone.

Immunisation for people of this age, like the rest of this group up to 39 years, will be done with Pfizer or Moderna and the availability of appointments will be based on the doses available.

On Thursday, the possibility of a self-appointment will be open for those to born between 2004 and 2005 (16 – 17-year-olds). This week, Andalucia will receive 400,480 doses: 308,880 from Pfizer and 91,600 from Moderna.

Regarding appointments for the administration of the second dose, it cannot be requested by these routes and it will be provided in most cases at the time of vaccination or will be communicated later by the health centres via SMS or telephone call- Go to ClickSalud + in the “My Appointments” section.

