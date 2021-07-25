Wayne Rooney ‘set up’ after pictures of him asleep in a hotel room with semi-naked girls go viral

Wayne Rooney claims he was ‘set up’ after pictures of him asleep in a hotel room with semi-naked girls go viral.

WAYNE Rooney has called in the cops claiming he was ‘set up’ after pictures of him asleep in a hotel room with semi-naked girls following a boozy night out went viral on social media. He also said that the pictures were taken while he was asleep and without his knowledge or consent.

Rooney, 35, was pictured slumped fully clothed on a chair in a Manchester hotel after spending a night out with two male friends.

In one of the pictures, entitled “Mooney Rooney” a woman in a g-string is seen flashing her bum to the camera- apparently making fun of the situation.

Another image entitled ‘Sleepy Wayne’ shows a woman making a peace sign next to the ex-England captain- the video seen by thousands soon went viral on social media.

A scantily dressed woman is laying on a bed close to ex-Manchester United legend Rooney, who is fast asleep in his clothes.


 

 

