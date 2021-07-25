Visit the famous old flour mills in Sevilla province

VISIT Alcala de Guadaira and take a tour of the famous old flour mills that have existed in Sevilla province since Roman times



Alcala de Guadaira, in the province of Sevilla, is a town with a great baking tradition that goes back a long way in history, with flour mills located along the banks of the Guadaira River that have been there since Roman times, where wheat was cultivated, making the town synonymous throughout Spain with quality artisan bread.

Despite the fact that this industry is no longer the economic pillar of the town, it continues to be the hallmark and a historical reference in the collective memory of all Sevillians, who still call it ‘Alcala de Los Panaderos’, so much so, that now, the company Engranajes Culturales has designed a guided nighttime tour for the whole family to enjoy.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



This tour will take you to the traditional places that you would probably not even know existed until they showed you, in the most beautiful unknown natural locations, where you can discover the rich natural heritage, and anthropological and industrial remains of the Ribera del Guadaira Natural Monument, all just 15 minutes outside of the Andalucian capital of Sevilla.

The dates arranged for these tours so far are on Saturday, August 21, and Sunday, August 22, starting at 10pm each night at the Hotel Legado Oromana, a regionalist-style building from where you can get striking panoramic views of the area, from where you will be taken on foot, armed with lamps, to discover the rich industrial heritage of the municipality.

On the 90-minute route of approximately 3km, you will visit the famous mills of San Juan, Benarosa, Oromana, all located near the river, while also visiting the interior of the Algarrobo mill that was restored in 2003, and is one of the most complex on the mill shore, which in addition to having a very unique decoration of incisions and spikes on one of its facades, has a tower that dates back to the 15th century, when it was owned by the monastery of San Jeronimo.

The price per person is €11.10, and you can find all the relevant information on the website: www.engranajesculturales.com, as reported by sevilla.abc.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.