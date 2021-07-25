Valencia extends closing times for the purchase of alcohol to 10pm

Valencia extends closing times in shops for the purchase of alcohol to 10 pm and brings in other restrictions.

The Conselleria de Sanidad Universal has extended the closing times for establishments that sell alcohol in the Valencian Community from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The new measure comes into force on Monday, July 26.

In the resolution, published in the DOGV with the new sanitary measures in force until August 16, the Department modifies the time of prohibition of alcohol sales. The previous resolution was established at 8:00 p.m. to avoid large gatherings of people drinking together in streets or on the beaches.

Specifically, the published resolution states that:

“The consumption of alcohol on public roads is prohibited 24 hours a day, except in authorised establishments, during their opening hours”, and ” the sale of alcohol is prohibited during business hours. between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. the following day, in all types of establishments selling to the public, except those in which the sale of alcoholic beverages is intended for consumption on the premises “.

Other restrictions

The Generalitat Valenciana has decided to extend all restrictions to stop the advance of the fifth wave of the coronavirus and extend the curfew (1.00 am until 06.00 am) to 77 municipalities in the region.

The hotel and catering establishments can open their terraces with all the space allowed and the interiors at 50% of their capacity until 00.30 hours – they can accept orders until midnight – and with a maximum of ten people per outdoor table and six inside.

Outdoors the distance between tables should be 1.5 meters, while indoors it is extended to two meters. Consumption in the bar or smoking is still prohibited but performances by professional musical groups and DJs are already allowed, although karaoke and dancing are not.

Nightclubs are closed, however, the clubs and dance halls can adapt their activity to the limitations decreed for hotels and restaurants.

It is not allowed now to smoke on public roads, terraces, beaches or other outdoor spaces when the minimum distance of at least two meters cannot be maintained. This limitation will also apply to the use of any other tobacco inhalation device, water pipes, hookahs or similar, including electronic cigarettes or vaping in outdoor or closed spaces.

