UK lottery winner urged to collect €1.17m

The winner of €1.17 million in the lottery in the UK has not yet claimed their prize, leading officials to start a search for them.

The EuroMillions lottery winner bought the ticket in Lewisham, London, earlier this year but only has six months to claim their prize.

Players of the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker are now being told to check their tickets after the person has until July 28 to claim the winnings.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said: “We are still hopeful that someone will come forward at the very last minute to claim the money.

“We’re urging everyone to check their old tickets one final time or look anywhere a missing EuroMillions ticket could be hiding.

“This life-changing prize could really help to make dreams become a reality for someone out there.”

If the prize is unclaimed the money will go to the National Lottery fund which donates to associations across the UK.

