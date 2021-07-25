Tremon willing to reopen Tivoli if it does not assume the public debt

Tremon is willing to reopen Tivoli World amusement park if it does not assume the public debt which amounts to millions of pounds and was generated by CIPASA.

Benalmadena’s Tivoli World amusement park was bought by the Tremon real estate group in 2007. The group are showing a willingness to reopen the park but only if they do not have to take on the staggering 9.5 million euros of public debt. This public debt has been generated by the company Compañia Internacional de Parques y Atracciones SA (CIPASA).

CIPASA is the company that sold the park and operated it up until last year, and they are believed to have total of 11.2 million euros in debt.

Angel Romero is a representative for the Tremon real estate group. He told Malaga Hoy that they have been trying for “10 years to recover possession” of the Benalmadena Park. The Company bought the park from “Arenal 2000” in 2007 and the owner of “Arenal 2000” is linked to CIPASA.

They have been trying to recover possession of the park via a “public deed” within “a purchase and sale operation of more than 30 assets whose obligations were set out in a framework agreement signed between the parties”. Allegedly CIPASA “did not comply with” this agreement, but CIPASA claim that they have not been paid. A legal battle has carried on for some time now.

Romano commented that: “the problem of the park has been caused by the delay in time and the permission that has been given to the operator” of the park. He added that CIPASA has spent “10 years without paying anything to Social Security”.

They now believe that the only way for the Tivoli Park to continue is if Tremon “does not have to take on this burden of millions”, as the debt “is not economically viable”.

