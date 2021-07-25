Tobacco firm Philip Morris has revealed its plan to stop selling traditional cigarettes in Britain within the next ten years



Jacek Olczak, the chief executive of tobacco firm Philip Morris International, has revealed that within the next ten years, the giant is going to stop all sales of its traditional cigarettes in Britain, which means that after appearing for more than 100 years on shelves across the country, their iconic red and white packets of Marlboro cigarettes will disappear from sight forever.

Speaking with the Mail on Sunday, Mr Olczak explained that the company’s decision was made as part of a move by Philip Morris International to phase out the smoking of traditional cigarettes in Britain, in an effort to encourage smokers to switch to more modern alternative methods which are considered less harmful to their health, such as heated tobacco devices, or e-cigarettes.

Mr Olczak said, “I want to allow this company to leave smoking behind. I think in the UK, ten years from now maximum, you can completely solve the problem of smoking”, while on the subject of Marlboro, he said, “It will disappear. The first choice for consumers is they should quit smoking. But if they don’t, the second-best choice is to let them switch to the better alternatives”.

When pressed by the publication as to whether Philip Morris International would stop selling traditional cigarettes in Britain after that ten-year period, Mr Olczak reportedly responded, “Absolutely”.

The British government has made its plan public knowledge that it wants to see Britain ‘smoke-free’ by the year 2030, and ministers have even spoken of the need to introduce a plan that will discourage smoking among different age groups.

