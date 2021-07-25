Thousands protest against health passes and mandatory vaccinations across Europe

Thousands protest against the use of health passes and mandatory vaccinations across Europe.

Europeans took to the streets in their thousands in France, Italy and Greece on Saturday, July 24, to demonstrate against coronavirus restrictions and mandatory vaccination policies.

The protester’s demonstrations were aimed at the proposed requirements for health passes and mandatory vaccinations, as they believe those policies curtail freedom while European governments start to ramp up the pressure on the unvaccinated to get the jab.

In France, some 160,000 demonstrators expressed anger towards French President Emmanuel Macron and the government in Paris and other major cities, waving banners and shouting slogans.

The protesters are incensed by a new bill requiring citizens to have a pass showing proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test result to enter restaurants and other public areas. The legislation was passed by the lower house of parliament on Friday, July 23, but is still being debated in the Senate.

The French demonstrators shouted slogans such as “No to the pass of the shame,” while other protesters carried placards calling Macron a “tyrant.”

The protesters soon clashed with police in the French capital, with authorities deploying tear gas and water cannons on marchers. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin condemned violence towards police, saying nine people had been arrested.

Coronavirus cases have surged in France over the past few weeks. The French government is reported to be continually looking at new policies to prevent the spread of infection and recently made vaccinations compulsory for all health workers.

