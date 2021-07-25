This is England Actor Andrew Shim handed suspended jail sentence in Spain

This is England Actor Andrew Shim has been handed a suspended jail sentence in Spain after he admitted being a drugs trafficker to the court.

Nottingham-based Shim, who is best known for his roles in cult Shane Meadows films A Room for Romeo Brass, This Is England and Dead Man’s Shoes, is a convicted criminal after apparently striking a plea bargain deal with prosecutors on the first day of his trial.

Mr Shim, 37, was arrested in Marbella last year and was reportedly being held on remand at Alhaurin de la Torre prison near Malaga, where he was interned there on October 24 last year.

The Nottingham star had been arrested by Spanish National Police three days earlier for alleged drug trafficking, according to a report from the Mirror.

Shim is best-known for his roles in cult Shane Meadows films A Room for Romeo Brass, This Is England and Dead Man’s Shoes. A spokesman for Spain’s National Police in Malaga said: “We can confirm a 37-year-old man was arrested on October 21 last year for drugs trafficking.”

He had been sent to prison on the orders of an investigating judge in the province of Malaga two days after his arrest.


It is not yet known if Shim will fly back to the UK next week or if he has received his covid vaccinations yet.

