Spain’s Sara Sorribes knocks out the number one in the world from the Tokyo Games

Spain’s Sara Sorribes knocks out the number one in the world from the Tokyo Olympic Games in style.

On Sunday, July 24, the Spanish tennis player Sara Sorribes took on the world number one Australian Ashleigh Barty. Sorribes put on a stunning performance and eliminated Barty in two sets by 6-4, 6-3, in what was her in her debut at the event.

The Spanish player from Castellon made a stunning debut in Tokyo and her career has been progressing well in 2021.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Sorribes did not allow her nerves get the better of her and she took on her high ranked opponent and remained confident at all times. Her serve has occasionally given her problems in the past, but she managed to remain confident and come out victorious.

Australia’s Barty is a two-time grand Slam champion at only 25 years old. She had been playing in her first Olympic Games after having put on a stunning performance at Wimbledon. Earlier this month she won the 2021 Wimbledon tournament.

This is not the first Olympics where a top seed has been knocked out in the first round. No. 1 Novak Djokovic was knocked out in the first round in 2016, after losing to Juan Martin del Potro.

Djokovic is back in style though and has won his first round match at the games this year. He is again top seed.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.