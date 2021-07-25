Spain faces a key week for the evolution of the fifth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, as the pressure on hospitals increases.

August is nearly here which is the key holiday month for Spaniards. Sadly though the number of coronavirus infections is rising and the pressure placed on hospitals due to the number of infected people is also growing in areas such as Catalonia, the Balearic Islands and in the Basque country. The number of infections continues to rise despite the positive progress of the Spanish vaccination programme.

This coming week is expected to be key for Spain in the fight against the fifth wave of the pandemic. Spain is progressing well with immunisations though and over 25 million people have been immunised now.

Many Spanish communities are seeing hospital pressures increase. According to data provided on Saturday the situation is worsening in the Basque country. Sadly, they saw 61 patients being admitted to hospital in just a single day. This figure was 14 people higher than had been seen on the previous day. Intensive care units in the community were also busy as 52 seriously ill people remained in ICU due to the virus.

Catalonia saw nearly 6000 more infections occur, and an additional 22 new admissions to intensive care units. ICU’s already had 500 critical patients. As reported 20 minutes, hospital infections had actually reduced and the spread of the disease here had also slowed.

The Spanish vaccination programme has surpassed that of both the United Kingdom and the US in terms of the percentage of population vaccinated. This applies to people who are double jabbed and have received their full vaccination.

