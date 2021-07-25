Sierra de Cadiz Rally confirmed to take place in September

SIERRA DE CADIZ RALLY has been confirmed and will take place on September 17 and 18 over four timed stages



The Sierra de Cadiz Rally is back and has been confirmed as taking place on Friday, September 17, and Saturday, September 18, with the race comprising of four timed stages over the following routes: La Ribera de Gaidovar (8.2km), El Gastor-Olvera (14.1km), Zahara de la Sierra (15.4km), and Benaocaz-Ubrique (5.2km).

An official presentation of this race – whose results count towards the Andalusian Asphalt Rally Championship – took place at the Provincial Palace in Cadiz, with guests including Jaime Armario, from the Department of Citizenship Development; Maria Jesus Herencia, the representative of Tourism of the Junta de Andalucia in Cadiz; Manuel Alonso, president of the Andalucian Automobile Federation; and Francisco Garcia Galera, from the organisers of the rally, Escuderia Sur.

Carlos García Ramírez, the mayor of Grazalema was also present, acting as spokesman for a region that has also been represented by the mayors or municipal represenatives of El Gastor, Ubrique, Olvera, El Bosque, Zahara de la Sierra and Benaocaz.

Jaime Armario highlighted the organisational quality of Escuderia Sur as well as the effort of the federation, and the municipalities involved, saying, “Diputacion is making the province of Cadiz lead the organization of sporting events”, pointing out the undoubted economic impact this event will have for businesses and establishments in the region.

On Friday, September 17, the start ceremony will be held in Grazalema, and then on Saturday, the timed stages will take place, with the whole of the 24th edition of the Sierra de Cádiz Rally being televised live on the Youtube channel of the Andalucian Automobile Federation: https://youtube.com/c/PrensaFAA, as reported by lavozdigital.es.

