Marbella council increases cancer funding by 78%

MARBELLA Council has announced it is increasing its funding for a cancer foundation by 78 per cent.

The council said it will give €23,251 in funding to a Marbella cancer charity.

The Mayor of Marbella, Angeles Muñoz, signed an agreement this week with the Bastiano Bergese Foundation, to donate €23,251 for its local programmes.

Mayor Muñoz spoke about the “great work” in the fight against cancer carried out by the association for 30 years.

She said: “The council cannot stop supporting the work carried out both in prevention and in information, treatment and therapies, attending to patients and relatives within our local environment.”

She added: “Now more than ever we have to work together with the groups that support the citizens who need it most and who have had their doors and their activities open even during the pandemic.”

The council has increased funding to the association by 78.85 per cent compared to last year.

Muñoz highlighted the commitment of the doctor and president of the foundation, Andres Manuel Sanchez Cantos, and of his patrons Elda Lavagetti and Mari Paz Ametller, as well as the “highly qualified personnel they have” for the services they provide, which have been offered for free since 1991.

She said: “Bastiano Bergese has the name of Marbella in its DNA.”

Elda Lavagetti praised the council and the residents of Marbella, “because they have always been by our side and without their help we really could not survive,” and said that the funds will go, “to the programme that we currently have, such as the one for patients with lymphedema, to which we want to add other new ones next year.”

Mari Paz Ametller explained that throughout the year the foundation has cared for some 300 users, both sick and family members, including children on the Costa del Sol.

