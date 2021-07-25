Malaga man sentenced to five years prison for abusing 12-year-old girl

Malaga Provincial Court has handed down a sentence of five years in prison to a 32-year-old man who was found guilty of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl on a farm in the Malaga municipality of Benamocarra.

According to Efe, they report that on top of the prison sentence, the court ordered the defendant to pay €10,000 compensation in civil liability to his victim, and also placed a restraining order against the man, prohibiting him to go within 500 metres of the girl in any capacity for the next ten years, which also includes being prohibited from making any form of communication with her.

The incident occurred on October 26, 2019, when both parties were on a farm with other friends, and the defendant reportedly started kissing the minor, which led to sexual relations taking place.

During the court hearing, the magistrates considered it proven that the defendant had a degree of psychological maturity close to that of the minor, and estimated the partial mitigating circumstances of reparation of damage and mental anomaly or alteration, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

