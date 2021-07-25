Home News Costa del Sol Malaga man sentenced to five years prison for abusing 12-year-old girl

By
Chris King
-
0
Malaga man sentenced to five years prison for abusing 12-year-old girl.

MALAGA man sentenced to five years in prison for abusing a 12-year-old girl on a farm in the municipality of Benamocarra

Malaga Provincial Court has handed down a sentence of five years in prison to a 32-year-old man who was found guilty of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl on a farm in the Malaga municipality of Benamocarra.

According to Efe, they report that on top of the prison sentence, the court ordered the defendant to pay €10,000 compensation in civil liability to his victim, and also placed a restraining order against the man, prohibiting him to go within 500 metres of the girl in any capacity for the next ten years, which also includes being prohibited from making any form of communication with her.

The incident occurred on October 26, 2019, when both parties were on a farm with other friends, and the defendant reportedly started kissing the minor, which led to sexual relations taking place.

During the court hearing, the magistrates considered it proven that the defendant had a degree of psychological maturity close to that of the minor, and estimated the partial mitigating circumstances of reparation of damage and mental anomaly or alteration, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

___________________________________________________________


Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

