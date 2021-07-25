Malaga man hospitalised following fire

A MALAGA man has been taken to hospital following a fire at a home in the city.

Emergency workers took the man to hospital after a fire broke out at a Malaga home on Calle Deva.

According to reports, the fire took place on the first floor of an apartment block in the Palma-Palmilla area of Malaga.

Firefighters, officers from the Local Police and health workers came out to the scene, working to battle the blaze.

The news comes after two people were injured in a fire after they attempted to light a barbecue with alcohol in Malaga’s Puerto de la Torre.

The accident left a 43-year-old man needing hospital attention and one further person with burns. The 43-year-old man had to be rushed to Malaga’s regional hospital due to the barbecue going wrong.

Two people suffered from burn injuries on Saturday night after they attempted to light a barbecue using alcohol according to the Emergency 112 Andalusia service, attached to the Ministry of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior of the Junta de Andalucia as reported Axarquia Plus.

The incident was attended by firefighters along with the Local police, the National Police and health services from the Junta de Andalucia. The fire began at a house in Miguel Esteban street in Puerto de la Torre on Saturday evening at about 10 PM. The fire started after they added a bottle of alcohol to the barbecue in order to try and light it.

The 43-year-old man had to be evacuated to the regional hospital in Malaga. The other person was also burned during incident but they were able to take themselves to a local health centre in Malaga.