King Felipe VI says Spain is a “nation linked by the past, present and future” on Santiago Day

King Felipe VI says Spain is a “nation linked by the past, present and future” and that the monarchy is a “bridge” between them.

King Felipe VI has attended a feast in honour of the Apostle of Santiago, and of the national day of Galicia. The feast was held at the Plaza del Obradoiro in Santiago de Compostela in A Coruña on Sunday July 25.

King Felipe VI has highlighted the fact that the apostle “symbolises unity”. He believes that Spain is “a nation linked by the past, by the present and by the future”, and that the role of the monarchy is to be a “bridge between past, present and future”.

He spoke before the entire Royal family on Sunday, in a celebration which for the first time included his two daughters. The day “symbolises the continuity of our Nation in history as a political, cultural and human community”, said the King.

In a reading to the patron saint of Spain which he read in Galician, he commented on the languages and cultures of Spain and said they are “a collective work in which the dreams of many ancestors took shape in a democratic coexistence”, as reported Europa Press.

He also spoke of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic which he believes has been “one of the hardest experiences” ever for many of Spain’s citizens. In the opinion of the King the solidarity shown by Spanish citizens is a beacon that marks “the direction in the darkness”.

