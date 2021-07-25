GENERALITAT president Ximo Puig predicted herd immunity for the region by October 9, Valencian Community Day.

Speaking at the end of the regional government’s annual Govern-Estiu 2021 seminar that was held this year in Benassal (Castellon), he pledged that October 9 would be a turning point in the Generalitat agenda.

By that time the pandemic would be overcome “economically, socially and emotionally,” Puig announced.

The next two months will be the “final sprint” in the vaccination programme which the Generalitat launched on December 27 last year, he added.

More than three million Valencian Community residents have already been vaccinated, of whom more than two-and-a-half million had received two both anti-Covid jabs, Puig pointed out.

The 20-29 age group are receiving their first vaccinations this week and meanwhile the Generalitat’s Health and Education departments are finalising plans to begin vaccinating the over-12s.

“We should be able to guarantee by October 9, the anniversary of our birth as a people, that more than 70 per cent of the over-12s have received both doses,” Puig said.

Until then, the regional president called for “extreme caution” and compliance with the measures that have been introduced to prevent the virus from spreading further during this latest wave.

“Together we are succeeding in overcoming a great challenge thanks to the efforts and sacrifices of all Valencian Community residents,” Puig declared. “We can be proud of the work we have carried out together.”

This was also the time to grasp an historic opportunity for recovery supported by European funds, which Puig promised would be managed “with agility and swiftness.”