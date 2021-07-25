Covid self-diagnostic tests triumph in Spain, as demand soars in only 72 hours.

Self-diagnostic tests for the coronavirus are now being sold in pharmacies in Spain at a low cost. The tests are available without prescription, and can even be taken at home. Many people though prefer to have a little help from the pharmacist or even have the pharmacist do the test for them.

Pharmacies began to sell coronavirus self-diagnostic tests without prescriptions on Thursday, July 22. According to pharmacies this could not have come at a better time. They have been experiencing extremely high demand for the tests, something which has surprised many professionals.

Many expats and Spaniards are eager to get their hands on the tests although some remain doubtful. One expat told EWN: “The number of cases rising is worrying me. Being able to get a test without a prescription is useful, but it could lead to more people ignoring other measures that should keep them safe.”

Pharmacist Pilar Garcia has been surprised how many people have headed into the pharmacy to get one of the tests. “We have been surprised by the number of people who have come to the pharmacy to find out about these tests and who have finally bought them,” said Garcia.

The pharmacy were Garcia works is in Navarra and it has also set up a station where people can take the test while being supervised.

“We accompany our patients to ensure that the test is carried out correctly,” Garcia told Invertia.

He added that: “in the test leaflets the process is very well explained”, as people can choose to take the test in the comfort of their own homes too.

He did point out that: “there are doubts among the population in case they have not done the sampling correctly, so we accompany them in the process and even offer to do the test.”

