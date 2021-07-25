Campervans rounded up

TORREVIEJA town hall allocated a public parking area for motorhomes and caravans.

Located in La Mata in Calle Celindo not far from the sea, the 2,300-square metre site is situated between undeveloped land in La Manguilla and a green zone, the town hall announced.

Further parking areas could be added in future in other parts of Torrevieja, municipal sources revealed.

The initiative follows a 2019 vote by Torrevieja councillors banning the hundreds of motorhomes and caravans that formerly parked in local coves.

There will be regular checks on activities at the site, as motorhomes and campervans will only be allowed to park there, staying for a maximum of 48 hours in any one week, the town hall announced.