Cádiz rebels and rules out closing its beaches at night

Cádiz rebels against the Junta de Andalucía and rules out closing its beaches at night.

The recent announcement by the Junta de Andalucía stating that municipalities should close the beaches at night seems not to have caught on along the coast of Cadiz.

Only El Puerto de Santa Maria which is governed by the PP, prepared a proclamation to carry out this measure.

Neither Cadiz, nor Chiclana, or the popular tourist towns in the region of Janda are currently considering abiding by this rule, although municipal sources have advanced municipal sources that will increase the messages and surveillance to prevent concentrations and botellones.

The last BOJA (official bulletin) released by the Junta de Andalucia, specifically urged municipal authorities that “in the time interval between 23:00 and 07:00 the next day, municipalities must take the necessary measures aimed at closing the beaches for any leisure and recreational activity”.

It points out that between 11.00 pm at night and 7.00 am in the morning that only fishing will be allowed, as well as catering services installed on the aforementioned beaches, which will be governed by the schedule established for them”.

