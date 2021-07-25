Britain’s Andy Murray withdraws from Olympics singles in Tokyo

Britain’s Andy Murray withdraws from Olympics singles at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Sadly, the Brit two-time defending champion has had to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics men’s singles. He is suffering from a minor thigh strain. All is not lost though as Murray will still take part in the games.

On Saturday Murray won his opening doubles match alongside Joe Salisbury. It has been recommended that the 34-year-old star does not compete in both the singles and doubles events at the games due to his injury.

Murray has chosen to compete in the doubles still but has had to abandon the singles matches. Australian Max Purcell will now replace him in the singles draw.

Murray has commented on his disappointing withdrawal. “I am really disappointed at having to withdraw but the medical staff have advised me against playing in both events,” said Murray.

“I have made the difficult decision to withdraw from the singles and focus on playing doubles with Joe.”

The decision has disappointed many fans although they will be happy to still see him play in the doubles. In 2012 at the London games Murray won his first gold in the singles. He then went on to defend his title at the Rio games too.

Sadly, earlier this year Murray missed out on the Australian Open after he contracted the potentially deadly coronavirus, but he went on to give a stunning performance at Wimbledon in June.

