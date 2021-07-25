All that glisters

RODALQUIVIR: The mine installations are fine examples of industrial architecture Photo credit: 24 de jahen

THE Rodalquilar mines in Nijar that once produced gold, alum, amethysts, kaolin and andesite are up for sale.

Rodalquilar’s mining activity came to an end in 1989 when the price of gold plummeted although the panning sheds, machinery and office buildings are revered as fine examples of industrial architecture.

The 724-hectare site is owned by Murcia-based Agricola Mar Menor, the same company that recently sold El Cortijo del Fraile – the property which inspired Lorca’s Blood Wedding – to Almeria’s provincial council, the Diputacion.

The site inside the Cabo de Gata national park has no other viable future except that of a tourist or theme park, insiders said, owing to its official protection.

