Action required, not meetings

VEGA BAJA mayors declared that they were tired of meetings to discuss flood prevention.

They wanted to see more action, according to Spanish media reports, following yet another meeting with the Confederacion Hidrografica del Segura (CHS), which controls the area’s waterways.

The CHS presented its Flood Risk Management Plan and the draft of its Segura Basin Flood Defence Plan although the CHS president Mario Urrea avoided confirming when and how work was likely to begin.

He did, however, reveal which parts of the project would be priorities once it received a favourable environmental impact report.

These include channelling the Rambla de Tabala watercourse which, although located in Murcia, has a huge impact on the flow of the River Segura.

Diverting the Abanilla watercourse to the Santomera reservoir is also considered vital as this will prevent the tributary from entering the Segura in northern Orihuela.

Urrea also told Vega Baja mayors that he felt “optimistic” now that plans to prevent a repetition of the September 2019 catastrophe were on public display, prior to definitive approval.

Finance was available, he added, but acknowledged that that environmental impact process “was not going to be easy.”

The CHS president nevertheless announced that the Environment Ministry had hinted it would be “sensitive” to the problems the projects hoped to mitigate.