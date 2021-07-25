A spiny problem

ORIHUELA’S Environment councillor, Damaso Aparicio, complained that the Generalitat does not intend to eradicate non-native cactus from the Sierra.

This was obvious from a letter that the Environment director general Benjamin Perez sent to the Sindic de Greuges, the Valencian Community’s ombudsman, Aparicio revealed.

“There are more and more cactus on the Sierra and hikers, naturalists and environmentalists have reported seeing them,” he said.

All agreed that owing to the regional government’s neglect the invasive Arizona cactus posed a danger to people and the Sierra’s flora and fauna.

“Not only is this growing on the Sierra but it has reached Monte de San Miguel beside the Castillo de los Moros castle and the Palmeral, the second-most important in Europe,” Aparicio warned, adding that Orihuela city hall had removed the cactus from the palm forest.

The councillor went on to explain that neither the central government’s Environment Ministry nor the Generalitat had replied to Orihuela city hall’s complaints.

The Generalitat had nevertheless written to the Valencian Community’s ombudsman, alleging that eliminating the cactus would require a specialised brigade on a full-time basis “which would also be very expensive.”