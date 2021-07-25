73 artists take part in Andalucia exhibition

A DRIVE to promote art from around Andalucia has seen 73 artists take part.

The programme has seen the artists from across Andalucia take part to exhibit their works.

The programme by the Andalucian Centre for Contemporary Art (CAAC) was aimed at highlighting the work of young Andalucian artists.

The initiative is promoted by the Department of Culture and Historical Heritage to strengthen relations between critics and bring together a new generation of artists.

Among the participants in the 2021 edition, there are artists from the Andalucian provinces, including six from Almeria, five from Cadiz, six from Cordoba, six from Granada, two from Huelva, six from Jaen, 18 from Malaga and 24 from Sevilla.

There are, in total, 28 women and 45 men who will have the opportunity to show their art.

A jury made up of critics Bea Espejo, Javier Montes and Luisa Espino will select among these 73 artists ten creators, whose works will be able to be placed online at the CAAC

The finalists will later present their work to the jury and a specialised audience made up of critics, curators, gallery owners and representatives of artistic institutions.

There will also be various conferences and meetings aimed at deepening knowledge of Andalucian art.

The CAAC will pay €300 to each selected artist and pay for travel and accommodation expenses up to a maximum of €200 to attend the conferences of those residing outside the province of Sevilla.

Some of the artists selected could be invited to participate in the exhibitions on Andalucian art.

The programme is a project that the CAAC began in 2015 and takes place every two years, as a place for artists to meet and debate. Artists including Javier Artero, Ana Barriga, Antonio Montalvo, Consol Llupia and Jose Luis Valverde participated in the first edition.

In 2017 it featured Maria Alcaide, Cristina Fernandez, Jose Garcia Valles and Christian Lagata.

The 2019 programme features Mercedes Pimiento, Arturo Comas, Valle Galera, Francisco Perez Rus, José Manuel Martinez Bellido, Victoria Maldonado, Jose Manuel Ruiz Bermudez, Raquel Serrano and Miguel Benjumea.

