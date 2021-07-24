Weapons and boats seized as drug gang falls in Almeria. The drug trafficking gang had branches in El Ejido, Roquetas and Adra.

Officers from the Guardia civil have been able to dismantle an organisation that was smuggling hashish in large quantities to the Malaga coast. The operation was called El Palo, and 26 people were arrested for alleged crimes including crimes against public health, belonging to a criminal organisation and receiving firearms. Other crimes included the illegal possession of weapons too.

During the operation officers were able to seize three boats and 16 vehicles including two vehicles that were high end vehicles that had been stolen. They also seized over 3000 kilos of hashish and 1600 litres of fuel.

The operation started after a suspicious boat was detected on the Malaga coastline near the El the Palo neighbourhood. Officers swooped in and seized over 700 kilos of hashish along with a boat and a van.

Further investigations discovered that the network was also delivering high end vehicles which had been stolen and supplies of food and fuel. The organisation had been smuggling along the Malaga to Torre del Mar coastline. They had even performed smuggling operations in broad daylight.

The operation extended as far as the Campo de Gibraltar, Marbella and Almeria and in these areas they had members, infrastructure and contacts, as reported La Voz de Almeria.

During the operation police vehicles were actually rammed by the drug dealers as they transported hashish in a van. The traffickers risked the lives of police officers along with their own lives. 17 searches were carried out in the La Linea, El Ejido, Roquetas de Mar, Rincon de la Victoria and Malaga areas during the successful operation.

