Typhoon ‘In-Fa’ is heading towards Tokyo and the Olympics

TYPHOON ‘In-Fa’ is reported to be heading towards Tokyo Bay where several of the 2020 Olympics water-based events are due to take place



The Pacific Ocean’s eighth typhoon of the season is right now reported to be to Southeast of the Japanese archipelago, and is being monitored as it heads in the direction of Tokyo Bay, the waters of which several of the 2020 Olympic Games events will be staged in.

Olympic organisers are hoping that ‘Tyhoon In-Fa’ will not cause any disruption, as it is due to hit land between Monday and Tuesday, bringing the possibility of heavy rains, storm surge, and wind gusts, according to advance forecasts from the Japanese Meteorological Agency.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



As a result, the organising Olympics committee has hastily rescheduled the events that were due to take place in the Sea Forest channel of Tokyo Bay on Monday 26, bringing them all forward by 24 hours, and they will now be held tomorrow, Sunday, July 25, as a precaution.

Masanori Takaya, on behalf of the organising committee, today in a press conference, said that they are monitoring the progress of the storm and that the committee will assess in due course whether any changes will need to be made to other competitions.

As well as the rowing competition, there are also the sailing and surfing events that will take place along the coastal areas of Tokyo, which could also be impacted by the arrival of the storm, as reported by malagahoy.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.