Typhoon ‘In-Fa’ is heading towards Tokyo and the Olympics

By
Chris King
-
0
Typhoon 'In-Fa' is heading towards Tokyo and the Olympics
Typhoon 'In-Fa' is heading towards Tokyo and the Olympics. image: twitter

TYPHOON ‘In-Fa’ is reported to be heading towards Tokyo Bay where several of the 2020 Olympics water-based events are due to take place

The Pacific Ocean’s eighth typhoon of the season is right now reported to be to Southeast of the Japanese archipelago, and is being monitored as it heads in the direction of Tokyo Bay, the waters of which several of the 2020 Olympic Games events will be staged in.

Olympic organisers are hoping that ‘Tyhoon In-Fa’ will not cause any disruption, as it is due to hit land between Monday and Tuesday, bringing the possibility of heavy rains, storm surge, and wind gusts, according to advance forecasts from the Japanese Meteorological Agency.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

As a result, the organising Olympics committee has hastily rescheduled the events that were due to take place in the Sea Forest channel of Tokyo Bay on Monday 26, bringing them all forward by 24 hours, and they will now be held tomorrow, Sunday, July 25, as a precaution.

Masanori Takaya, on behalf of the organising committee, today in a press conference, said that they are monitoring the progress of the storm and that the committee will assess in due course whether any changes will need to be made to other competitions.

As well as the rowing competition, there are also the sailing and surfing events that will take place along the coastal areas of Tokyo, which could also be impacted by the arrival of the storm, as reported by malagahoy.es.


___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here