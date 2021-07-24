Swimming pool owners in Spain earn thousands of euros by renting their pools out!

Swimming pool owners in Spain are using a new app to earn thousands of euros by renting their pool out to holidaymakers!

Everyone that owns a swimming pool will know they cost a lot of money to keep maintained, especially now that electricity is at it’s highest rate for years. However, there is a new and novel way that is not that well known that owners could scrape some of that money back and it comes in the form of an easy application called Swimmy.

“Pool owners using the Swimmy app can earn up to 1,200 euros per month by renting out their pools”, said Estefania Leiva, communications director at the Spanish arm of Swimmy, a company that was founded in 2017 in France.

The pandemic has boosted businesses such as pool manufacturing and maintenance across the world, as more people chose to avoid community pools and beaches as they are scared of contracting the virus.

In May this year, Spain’s Fluidra , the world’s largest swimming pool equipment maker, posted a 40-fold jump in profit, saying that demand for residential pools was likely to remain strong well into next year. How much to charge

As an example, prices in the Madrid area typically range from 12 to 30 euros per person for a half-days use.

“Even though (COVID-19) restrictions have been relaxed this year, in May and June we have doubled the number of reservations compared with last year,” Leiva said and added that there were 150,000 app users who take their pick between some 3,500 private pools in Spain and France. Swimmy is also operating in Italy, Germany and the United States.

A fresh wave of infections this month has forced several regions like Catalonia in Spain to reimpose some restrictions over the past couple of weeks, this likely to increase demand for the service even more.

