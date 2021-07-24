Spain’s Supreme Court overrules some ‘unfair’ Ryanair luggage rules.

Spain’s Supreme Court has deemed unfair Ryanair‘s luggage rules, under which the budget carrier could legally (due to a clause in the contract) send bags and suitcases on a different flight than passengers.

Following a complaint from a consumer association, the court said that there could indeed be occasions that justify sending luggage on a separate flight, but that the airline’s clause was too generic.

“(It leaves) to the will of the carrier to send the checked baggage on the same flight (as the passenger) or not under … unspecified and absolutely unspecific circumstances of safety or operation,” it said.

The Supreme Court also reaffirmed a previous ruling which annulled other clauses, including a 40 euro charge for reprinting a boarding pass, which it deemed disproportionate- thousands of passengers will be happy to hear that!

In 2019, it also ruled that it was unfair for Ryanair to charge a fee for hand luggage.

Related:

Ryanair and BA investigated over refunds.

British Airways and Ryanair are believed to be under investigation as to whether or not they breached consumer laws by not offering refunds to customers for cancelled flights due to the Covid pandemic. Under the current law, customers are entitled to a cash refund within 14 days.

As the pandemic struck the travel industry, BA offered vouchers or rebookings, while Ryanair provided the option to rebook, said the CMA.

The watchdog said: “The CMA is concerned that, by failing to offer people their money back, both firms may have breached consumer law and left people unfairly out of pocket. “It is now seeking to resolve these concerns with the companies, which may include seeking refunds, or other redresses, for affected customers.”

