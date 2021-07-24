Spain surpasses the United Kingdom and the United States with percentage of fully vaccinated

By
Ron Howells
-
0

Spain has surpassed the United Kingdom and the United States with the percentage of fully vaccinated people.

Spain has now surpassed the United Kingdom and the United States in the percentage of the population fully vaccinated against covid-19, according to information from Our World in Data which is a data analysis platform from the University of Oxford.

Until Friday, July, 23, the autonomous communities had vaccinated 54.3% of the population, a percentage already above that of the United Kingdom, which stands at 54.1%; and that of the United States, which reached 48.6%. 

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Spain’s total of fully vaccinated citizens also exceeds the average of the European Union, which includes countries such as Germany, France and Italy.

Even so, the country it is still far from leading the list of nations with the most advanced vaccination program Malta, for instance, has managed to immunise 82.6% of its population; Iceland, 74.3%; and Israel, 61.1%.

“Spain has almost 55% of the population fully vaccinated. Our World in Data once again reflects the impressive rate of vaccination at which our country advance,” said the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, after celebrating the fact on his official Twitter account.


Related:

Austria has tightened the controls of the pandemic for citizens arriving in the country from Spain, the Netherlands and Cyprus, although at the moment they do not require arrivals to quarantine, they do however require proof of a  complete vaccination schedule or a negative PCR test.

At the moment these measures are only required of those who return from these countries by a direct flight, according to the Minister of Health, Wolfgang Mückstein


 

 

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Ron Howells
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Ron actually started his working career as an Ophthalmic Technician- things changed when, during a band rehearsal, his amplifier blew up and he couldn’t get it fixed so he took a course at Birmingham University and ended up doing a degree course. He built up a chain of electronics stores and sold them as a franchise over 35 years ago. After five years touring the world Ron decided to move to Spain with his wife and son, a place they had visited over the years, and only bought the villa they live in because it has a guitar-shaped swimming pool!. Playing the guitar since the age of 7, he can often be seen, (and heard!) at beach bars and clubs along the length of the coast. He has always been interested in the news and constantly thrives to present his articles in an interesting and engaging way.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here