Prince Harry signs £29million FOUR book deal with 2nd book to be released after Queen’s death

By
Ron Howells
-
0
Prince Harry signs £29million FOUR book deal with 2nd book to be released after Queen’s death
Prince Harry signs £29million FOUR book deal with 2nd book to be released after Queen’s death. image: Twitter

Prince Harry has signed an estimated £29million FOUR book deal with the 2nd book expected to be released after the Queen’s death.

PRINCE HARRY is set to release four books as a part of a deal worth an estimated £29million – €33.89million. According to reports, the second will only be published after the Queen’s death.

The Duke of Sussex, 36, had already announced earlier this week that his Megxit memoir would hit the shelves in 2022 – coinciding with the Queen’s platinum jubilee. This news has prompted plenty of political commentary about what the memoirs may contain – and how it may be perceived by the Royal Family.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Palace insiders say they have fears that the publication will overshadow the celebrations to mark Her Majesty’s 70 years on the British throne.

However, The Daily Mail reveals Harry has no intention of stopping at one book – with sources claiming his wife Meghan Markle, 39, even plans to publish another book- apparently a ‘wellness’ guide.

The Duke revealed in a statement on Monday, July 19, that he would be writing the book “not as the prince I was born but as the man, I have become.”


“I have worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story – the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned – I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.

I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful,” he said.

Insiders at Buckingham Palace say they have deep concerns that the books will offer an unbalanced and one-sided account of the tensions that exist between the Sussexes and ‘The Firm’.


Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.

 

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Ron Howells
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Ron actually started his working career as an Ophthalmic Technician- things changed when, during a band rehearsal, his amplifier blew up and he couldn’t get it fixed so he took a course at Birmingham University and ended up doing a degree course. He built up a chain of electronics stores and sold them as a franchise over 35 years ago. After five years touring the world Ron decided to move to Spain with his wife and son, a place they had visited over the years, and only bought the villa they live in because it has a guitar-shaped swimming pool!. Playing the guitar since the age of 7, he can often be seen, (and heard!) at beach bars and clubs along the length of the coast. He has always been interested in the news and constantly thrives to present his articles in an interesting and engaging way.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here