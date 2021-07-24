Nine Andalucian athletes competing in Tokyo Olympics

NINE Andalucian athletes are competing in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games



From dawn on Saturday, July 24, nine Andalucian athletes will begin their journey in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games, but three of them, Dani Ceballos, Juan Miranda, and Bryan Gil have already played their first minutes of the Games with the Spanish football team in the match against Egypt, which ending goalless.

Thus, the first representatives of the community to compete on Saturday will be the Sevillians Jaime Canalejo and Javier García, who will compete in the coxless pairs’ rowing, which will be held in the Sea Forest Channel, scheduled for 2:50am, in the first round, and if they can finish in the top three then that would send them directly to the semifinal, otherwise, they would enter the playoffs, which take place early on Sunday.

Julia Figueroa, from Cordoba, is one of Spain’s medal hopefuls and she will be taking part in the under-48kg judo competition, facing Turkey’s Gulkader Senturk in the round of 32 tie, from 4am. Her bronze medal in the last World Championship in Budapest, and her fifth seed status, place her in an important place in the pools.

Tennis has double Andalucian representation, with Alex Davidovich from Malaga, and Roberto Carballes from Granada, who will compete in the Ariake Tennis Park. Their rivals in the round of 32 will be the Portuguese, Pedro Sousa, and the Georgian, Nikoloz Basilashvili, respectively.

In the beach volleyball match to be played between Spain and Russia from 9:00 am, Adrian Gavira from Cadiz will take part in the first round of Group A, to be played at Shiokaze Park.

In the Tokyo Equestrian Park, the first day of the Dressage Grand Prix will take place, starting at 10am, which will serve as a preliminary to the Special Grand Prix team final, and the Grand Prix Freestyle individual final. The participants in this competition will be Jose Antonio Garcia from Cadiz, in Group C, and Severo Jurado from Seville, in Group D.

Alvaro Robles, from Huelva, will be the last Andalucian to compete on this opening day, and he will participate in the first round of table tennis singles match, against Argentine, Gaston Alto, scheduled for 1:15pm at the Metropolitan Gymnasium, as reported by malagahoy.es.

