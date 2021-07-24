News in Brief – Costa de Almeria

Linked up THE Diputacion provincial council began constructing the Rambla del Cañuelo bridge which will link Roquetas, Vicar and La Mojonera while also accessing the A-1051 bypass and the Autovia del Mediterraneo.

Clear view ALMERIA city hall will spend €1.097 million on acquiring and demolishing properties in Calle Hercules to ensure uninterrupted views of the castle-fortress built by the Moors in the 10th century.

Beach TLC VERA town hall again launched its Mi Playa Bonica (My lovely beach) scheme, with stands on local beaches giving advice on recycling, sustainability and treating the coastal ecosystem with respect.

Waste not ADRA residents deposited almost seven tons of textiles for re-use or recycling in the 15 bins located in different parts of the town during the first six months of 2021.